SPOTLIGHT: Interesting Things We Bet You Didn’t Know About Mr Eazi

Never in your face but Mr Eazi is steadily making his mark on the music scene in Africa and across the world.

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade known popularly as Mr Eazi was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria but grew up in Lagos.

The Ghanaian-based singer who is famous for his R&B-influenced Afro-beat sound after his secondary school education relocated to Kumasi, Ghana, where he studied mechanical engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He then launched his musical career in 2012 with the single “Pipi Dance” in Ghana, and released a collaboration with U.K.-based DJ Juls on the track “Bankulize” (featuring Pappy Kojo) in 2013.

With a hit recording like “Skin Tight” (featuring Efya), and collaborations with Sarkodie, Lil Kesh, Burna Boy, and others, Mr. Eazi was denied participation in the 2016 Ghana Music Awards because he is not a citizen of the country.

As goodwill would have it for you singer, in the same year, he signed with the Starboy Worldwide record label and released the mixtape Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: Accra to Lagos, which featured guest appearances by Big Lean, Tekno, Phyno, DJ Cuppy, and others.

His album debuted at number four on the Billboard World Albums chart and was followed with a string of singles such as “Decline” with British R&B singer RAYE, the Lotto Boyzz and M.O. collaboration “Bad Vibe.”

Did we mention that gaining popularity, the singer used to buy smartphones from Nigeria and send to Ghana? Yeah right, he did this during the last six month of his national youth service year.

He also began a small petrol business which involved buying from depots in Apapa and supplying to companies.

Proceeds from this business were used to finance his mobile phone business. He became the sole distributor of LaCasera bottled drink in Ashanti Region.

Mr Eazi is currently in a relationship with Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.