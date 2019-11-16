‘Stay In Your Lane’ – Funke Akindele Tells Fans (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Funke Akindele
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has sent out a word of advice to her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo where she penned down words of encouragement to her fans.

Funke Akindele who had earlier reconciled with her colleague and friend Eniola Badmus has now come to advise her fans.

The actress who shared the photo with many hashtags called on the fact that people should stay on their own lane.

She also pointed out that it is better to stay where one is appreciated than looking for friendship where there is none.

See Her Post Here:

Funke Akindele
Akindele’s Post
