Stefflon Don Reacts To Burna Boy’s Grammy Nomination

Stefflon Don, British rapper has reacted to the nomination of her boyfriend, Burna Boy for the Grammy Award.

The Nigerian singer has been nominated for the World Music Album category with his album African Giant.

This feat has sparked widespread celebration on social media from friends, fans and celebrities.

Joining the bandwagon of well wishers on social media, the British cum Jamaican rapper expressed her happiness and joy with the nomination for her lover.

See her post below: