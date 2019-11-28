Stella Dimokorkus, Tonto Dikeh Fight Dirty On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Well, the war between Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimokorkus may have just hit a low as Stella has dished out a massive blow.

Following claims that Tonto’s passport was seized in Dubai, and Tonto coming out to state that her passport was never seized.

In a recent post, Stella has now hit back writing;

So now all my posts are about the thing? You guys are not serious. help me Tag the person whose father married her mothers younger sister and the mum died of heartache. wonder who you people will tag. You are the problem not me. Continue tagging ….becos of this I have to halt all my juicy stories until una eyes clear. …like I said,the court hearing is today and it has already held and I didn’t call names so why in heavens name will there be a response? This is crazy. Please unfollow me and carry your wahala away. I no want 100k followers again please. 😂
I am on my lane and if you tag anyone here I will remove you. Read and a understand.

Off to work!

Many feel she is talking about Tonto, guys what do you think?

