Stephanie Coker Shares Video Of Her Pregnancy Journey

Media personality, Stephanie Coker has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of her pregnancy journey with her followers and friends.

The media personality who gave birth yesterday shared clips of her pregnancy journey which she kept under wraps for a while now.

Also Read: Stephanie Coker Welcomes Her First Child With Husband, Olumide Aderinokun

Recall some months ago, Mrs Coker celebrated her second marriage anniversary with her husband.

Not too long after she made the post, fans and fellow celebrities congratulated her on becoming a mother.

Watch the video below: