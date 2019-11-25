Stephanie Coker Welcomes Her First Child With Husband, Olumide Aderinokun

Media personality and actress, Stephanie Coker has welcomed her first child with husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

Stephanie welcomed her baby in the United Kingdom.

The couple tied the knot on the Greek Island of Mykonos in 2017 were expecting their first child.

Read Also: Stephanie Coker, Olumide Aderinokun Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba confirmed reports of the actress welcoming her baby via a comment she dropped on the post.

She wrote “Fiiiiiiiiiiiinally. I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That’s all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph. You’re legit one my favorite people in the world”