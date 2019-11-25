Stephanie Coker Welcomes Her First Child With Husband, Olumide Aderinokun

by Temitope Alabi
Stephanie Coker, Olumide
Stephanie Coker, Olumide Aderinokun

Media personality and actress, Stephanie Coker has welcomed her first child with husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

Stephanie welcomed her baby in the United Kingdom.

The couple tied the knot on the Greek Island of Mykonos in 2017 were expecting their first child.

Read Also: Stephanie Coker, Olumide Aderinokun Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Ace cinematographer and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba confirmed reports of the actress welcoming her baby via a comment she dropped on the post.

She wrote “Fiiiiiiiiiiiinally. I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That’s all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph. You’re legit one my favorite people in the world”

Tags from the story
Kemi Atiba, Olumide Aderinokun, Stephanie Coker
0

You may also like

7 ways you’re breaking your wife’s heart without saying a word

The #1 Thing Smart Women Do To Attract (And Keep) Amazing Men

6 Unique Uses of Carrots that Make You Look Beautiful

Most Read: Six Important Ways to Cut Wedding Costs Without Looking Cheap

Black women should date outside their race more often- Regina King

White Man Stylishly Marries His Igbo Wife | Photos

10 Physical Activities You Should Avoid During Pregnancy

14 Little Ways To Make Your Spouse’s Day

7 Things To Do When Meeting Your Lover’s Parents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *