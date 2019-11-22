Stop Blackmailing Security Agencies, Protesters Tell Falana

A group, known as ‘Save Nigeria Movement’, has taken to the streets of Abuja to protest against Femi Falana(SAN), to stop blackmailing the judiciary and intimidating security agencies.

The group led by Solomon Semaka held up banners which carried messages such as; “Falana stop blackmailing Nigerian military” and ”Falana enough is enough”.

Falana has been known to express his grievances security agencies in the country over cases of human rights abuse and disobedience to the rule of law.

Falana is also the legal counsel of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, who has a case with the federal government over offence bordering on treason.