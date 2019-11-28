Stop Bleaching Your Babies – Kate Henshaw Tells Mothers

by Temitope Alabi
Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has called women who buy unverified products to ‘glow their babies’.

Taking to her IG page, Kate slammed mothers who do this saying they need to leave their kids out of this new form of self-loathe.

Sharing a picture which stated clearly that women need to stop bleaching their babies skin, Kate wrote alongside;

“This is where I draw the line!!! Selling all sorts of unverified products to mothers telling them to glow their babies with a flawless shower bath!! What is this self-loathing that you want to transfer to children?? For 20k or 30k you want to destroy a future for aesthetic value??”

Kate Henshaw
0

