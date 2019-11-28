Stop Blogging With So Much Hate – Tonto Dikeh Replies Stella Dimokorkus (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has again discredited Stella Dimokorkus’ post about her passport being seized in Dubai.

The mom of one took to her IG Page to state clearly that her passport was not seized as claimed by Stella, captioning her video;

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Prophecy About Bobrisky Ending Up With An Incurable Disease

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BLOG IN HATE…
I send out fake news it gets to you….
Two can play this game wellaaa…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ZmDk8n14n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto had only hours ago put a prophetess in her place for stating that her bestie Bob will end up with an incurable disease should he not repent.

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Proposed ‘Niger Delta Republic’ Canceled

CHELSEA TRANSFER SAGA: Victor Moses Set for Wigan Showdown Talk

Monkey Pox: Handshake becomes a taboo in Bayelsa State

2019 election: Buhari is finer, taller than Atiku – Babachir Lawal, Ex-SGF

NFF set to fix five friendly games for Nigeria

Shareholders Commend FBN Holdings And Believe The Future Is Bright

Borno APC debunks rumour of Ali Sheriff returning to the party

I inherited debt from my predecessor, Akeredolu cries out

MOOD = Ecstatic as the “Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt” activity picks its first winner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *