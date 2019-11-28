Stop Blogging With So Much Hate – Tonto Dikeh Replies Stella Dimokorkus (Video)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has again discredited Stella Dimokorkus’ post about her passport being seized in Dubai.

The mom of one took to her IG Page to state clearly that her passport was not seized as claimed by Stella, captioning her video;

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BLOG IN HATE…

I send out fake news it gets to you….

Two can play this game wellaaa… https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ZmDk8n14n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto had only hours ago put a prophetess in her place for stating that her bestie Bob will end up with an incurable disease should he not repent.