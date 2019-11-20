Stop Calling Tacha Your Daughter: Kemi Olunloyo Tells Teebillz

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has advised talent manager, Teebillz to stop calling reality star, Tacha his daughter.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial journalist in a post on Instagram page after attacking the reality star severally told Teebillz, who is the reality star’s manager to be professional in carrying out his job by stop calling Tacha his daughter.

The controversial journalist urged Teebillz to take the reality star international and shock his haters who have predicted that the relationship will end in tears.

See her post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
0

