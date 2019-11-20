Stop Competing Against Yourselves, Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Tells Women

Popular Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has expressed concerns over the way female folks are quick to bring each other down.

The actress raised this concern while reacting to reports that fellow actress, Yvonne Nelson sabotaged a deal which a fellow Ghanaian actress would have gotten.

In an Instagram post, Juliet Ibrahim wondered why women love to bring down each other and enjoy blind competition.

The actress urged women to desist from competing against themselves, but rather join forces as women.

She wrote: