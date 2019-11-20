Stop Competing Against Yourselves, Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Tells Women

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has expressed concerns over the way female folks are quick to bring each other down.

Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

The actress raised this concern while reacting to reports that fellow actress, Yvonne Nelson sabotaged a deal which a fellow Ghanaian actress would have gotten.

Also Read: ‘Cheating Is A Form Of Abuse To Anyone’s Mental Health’ – Juliet Ibrahim

In an Instagram post, Juliet Ibrahim wondered why women love to bring down each other and enjoy blind competition.

The actress urged women to desist from competing against themselves, but rather join forces as women.

She wrote:

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim’s Instagram post
Tags from the story
Juliet Ibrahim, yvonne nelson
0

You may also like

Don Jazzy And His Marvin Crew Land In Ghana [PHOTOS]

Davido cries out that his team members are stealing his money

Bobrisky gives a rude fan Uppercut on Instagram

BBNaija housemate, Diane

BBNaija: ‘I Do Not Like Fair And Short Guys’ – Diane Reveals

PHOTO: Actress Doris Simeon Is Back To School

Don Jazzy goes on a date with Mo Abudu (Photos&Video)

Photo: 2face Idibia Shows Off His Latest Award On Instagram

‘I hate when guys moan or talk while having sex’ -Cardi B

Tania Omotayo Explores Her Risque Side In See-Through Dress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *