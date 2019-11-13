Stop Doing Drugs, It Will Only Worsen Your Case – Bankuli Slams Dbanj

by Temitope Alabi
The fight between Bankuli and Dbanj seems to be getting messier this evening as the former has again taken to social media to drag the singer.

In a new Instagram post, Bankuli dragged Dbanj saying he does people wrong and he needs to stop doing drugs.

In his words,

‘doing Drugs will not help you but worsen your case (I heard about White powder) a shining prospect and you use your bad character to bloat all Away.

Hmmm It is never too late to go and seek truthfully the forgiveness and truth you seek look inward change your lifestyle stop lying to yourself that all is well but go back to the source so that all can be well with you.

You have done so much evil to many people that we both know of and today I speak for them all. (Dbanj Aka The Kokomaster alias kokomycine… *Drops mic)

