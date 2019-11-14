Stop Doing Eye Service – Actress Funmi Awelewa Sends Warning To Senior Colleagues

by Temitope Alabi
Funmi Awelewa
Funmi Awelewa

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa has issued a warning to some of her colleagues in the movie industry.

The actress during a live session with fans stated that many of her colleagues are fond of eye service and this needs to stop as she will not tolerate it anymore.,

Read Also: Actress Funmi Awelewa reveals shocking details on why little Taju was handed over to the government

The actress also revealed that a certain colleague who does this is always in her comment section and having noticed this, she has since stopped replying this person’s comment

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
Funmi Awelewa
0

You may also like

Foreign airlines reject Kaduna International Airport

Timaya Jets Off To The USA To Charge Phone

Nigeria needs to be restructured -IBB

Scary reason why herdsmen never ever eat cows - Fani-Kayode

Plateau Killings: Premium Times sacks reporter who credited attacks to Miyetti Allah, Apologies

Shehu Sani

‘Nassarawa is developing only because of Almakura’ – Shehu Sani

Yakubu Dogara gives one week ultimatum to committees over outstanding bills

Senator Ben Bruce

“Nigerians Deserve Better” – Ben Bruce Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

Panel beater arrested for kidnapping in Abia State

Kaduna Police arrests 19 suspected kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *