Stop Fighting For Political Parties And Politicians, Adeyanju Tells Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle to urge Nigerians from fighting for politicians.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

His statement came following the massive electoral violence witnessed in Bayelsa and Kogi States over the weekend.

The activist who served as an observer during the recent election in Bayelsa, urged Nigerians to fight against ills in the society and for the nation.

He expressed that Nigerian politicians are not worth fighting for as they are birds of the same feather.

See his post below:

