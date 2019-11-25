Stop Praying For Your Enemies To Die: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged his followers on social media to stop praying for their enemies to die.

The former presidential aide pointed out that praying for one’s enemy to die is working against the plan of God to prepare a table before our enemies.

The gospeller who had earlier in the day advised people to bless their parents first before their pastors, urged people to stop praying for their enemies to die as that is not the work of God.

See his tweet below:

Scripture says 'God is not willing that any should PERISH, but that all should come to repentance'-2 Peter 3:9. So if you are praying for your enemy to DIE, whose work are you doing, since God CLEARLY states that He doesn't want anyone to DIE?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/tUSLbB9LRD — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 25, 2019