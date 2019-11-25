Stop Praying For Your Enemies To Die: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged his followers on social media to stop praying for their enemies to die.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The former presidential aide pointed out that praying for one’s enemy to die is working against the plan of God to prepare a table before our enemies.

Also Read: If You Must Bless Someone Other Than Your Parents, Don’t Start With Your Pastor: Omokri

The gospeller who had earlier in the day advised people to bless their parents first before their pastors, urged people to stop praying for their enemies to die as that is not the work of God.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Shocking Video Of A Strange Creature Going Into T.B Joshua’s Church In Lagos

Nigerian man breaks his son’s head with a hammer, for operating his phone at Night

[VIDEO]: Man Fakes Proposal To Humiliate His Girlfriend

Today In Nigerian History: 1st February

Lebanese and Nigerians clash over land dispute in Abuja

Alex Iwobi

AFCON2019: CAF Hails Alex Iwobi As Karate Kid

N64bn Independence Expenses: Obasanjo Was Right, El Rufai’s A Serial Liar – Jonathan

Court Grants Dino Melaye N10Million Bail on Health Grounds

Governor Ajumobi gives 2 new born babies N2000,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *