‘Stop Pressurizing Your Favourite Housemates’ – Toke Makinwa Tells BBNaija Fans

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has shared a word of advice to Big Brother Naija fans.

Taking to Twitter, she urged fans to stop putting pressure on their favourite housemates because it’s causing more harm to them.

She also reminded them that some former BBNaija’s housemates are not doing well and they have to start from scratch.

READ ALSO – Marry My Dad So We Can Take His Wealth – Tonto Dikeh Tells Toke Makinwa

According to her: “Been so long since I aired my thoughts on social issues cos I’m busy building my empire but you BBrotherNaija fans really need to stop tripping and putting so much pressure on your favourite housemates…

You guys are causing more harm than good, stop putting them against each other, the show is over let them focus on building their lives, this type of constant competition causes depression, just quit already, You can support your favourite housemate outside the house without fighting and insulting yourselves or other housemates, get your own lives on and leave them to fight this new phase, we are all tired.

The industry is hard as it is, they are not yet even in the industry, all the noise does not bring success, it doesn’t help anyone. Ask the other housemates, some of them had to start from scratch, let people focus and do what they need to do to really succeed.”