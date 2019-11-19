Stop Using His Mistakes To Discredit Him – Bolanle Olukanni Backs Kanye West’s New Found Christianity

Nigerian media personality Bolanle Olukanni has shared her thoughts on just how much hate is spewed Kanye West’ way for preaching the gospel.

Many believe Kanye’s new way of life is fake and is only doing it to gather more people on his side for when he runs for president.

Reacting to all the hate his way, Bolanle advised that people stop discrediting Kanye because of his past mistakes and learn to be happy that he is using his platform to bring more people to God.

“Good morning guys. The body of Christ needs to do better. Someone is out there preaching the gospel and we are shouting he is “faking it.” Well sometimes the way we behave as people, someone can accuse us of faking it as wellll!! We should be praying for Kanye that God gives him wisdom and direction to use his influence for the kingdom. Stop using Kanye’s mistakes to discredit him. God doesn’t do that to us. People are like oh he is still prideful. Lmao sorry Holier than thou I know how long I have been dealing with character flaws and I have been a Christian for almost 10 years. ( my 10th year anniversary is coming in December) Sooooo with that being said. Less talk. More rejoicing for God is gathering people to him. Kisses and love! Have a blessed day #Godisthegreatest #kingdomarising.”