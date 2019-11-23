Strip Club Invites Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In New York (Video)

A New York-Based Strip club has invited American rapper, Kanye West to bring his Sunday Service to their venue.

The club, Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club posted an invitation letter on Twitter, requesting for the hip-hop-turned-gospel rapper to come to deliver a concert for entertainers and their service staff.

The artist, however, is yet to respond to the invite.

Alongside the letter, they wrote: ‘We have extended an offer to @kanyewest to deliver his faith-filled concert in a new venue, to a new audience of Gentlemen’s Club entertainers, service staff & more. We’d love to open the doors to our doors & have him & his choir grace us with their presence.’

See Post Here: