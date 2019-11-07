Students Sing Naira Marley’s Song On Assembly Ground (Video)

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment some students of a secondary school were spotted singing Nairamarley‘s song on the assembly ground.

In the video, one of the students who held the assembly session for the day was seen with the micro-phone as he renders lines from the controversial singer’s song.

Read Also: [Video]: You All Are Owing Me, I Went To Prison Because Of You All; Nairamarley Tells Yahoo boys

While we are yet to ascertain the location and name of the school at the time of this report, should we say Nairamarley’s fan base is getting bigger by the day???

Watch the video below: