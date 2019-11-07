Students Sing Naira Marley’s Song On Assembly Ground (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The students while singing Nairamarley's song
The students while singing Nairamarley’s song

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment some students of a secondary school were spotted singing Nairamarley‘s song on the assembly ground.

In the video, one of the students who held the assembly session for the day was seen with the micro-phone as he renders lines from the controversial singer’s song.

Read Also: [Video]: You All Are Owing Me, I Went To Prison Because Of You All; Nairamarley Tells Yahoo boys

While we are yet to ascertain the location and name of the school at the time of this report, should we say Nairamarley’s fan base is getting bigger by the day???

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Afeez Fashola, nairamarley
0

You may also like

2012 Batch “B” Corpers Posted to Serve in Borno, Yobe, Kano, etc.

Donald Trump Is On The Cover Of TIME Magazine’s June Issue

Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon

Yahoo Plus: How Ex Deputy Governor’s Daughter Was Killed By Lover, Private Part Cut!

Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London

Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London

Twitter shares tumbles 17% as monthly users decline

JAMB debunks the rumour about UTME extension

Nigerian Lady Runs Mad After Standing For Hours At Betting Shop In Imo (Photos, Video)

BREAKING: FEC Meeting cancelled for this week – Lai Mohammed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *