Students Spotted Singing Naira Marley’s Song On Assembly Ground (Video)

A video making rounds on the Internet shows some students singing excitedly to one of Naira Marley’s song.

The artiste, who has been tagged a nuisance to society on many occasions, have, however, won the hearts of these students.

While on the assembly ground, the students, led by another student at the front, were all excitedly singing Marley’s song.

Singing one of his latest song, ‘Opotoyi’ the student leading the assembly led the entire school on his very own special kind of assembly.

Information Nigeria recalls that the artiste had earlier mentioned that he is the problem of Nigeria, not the police, not the federal government, but him.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4jW4z9n6xf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

