‘Stupid Man’ – BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Blast US-Based Man (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has lambasted a man who sent her a message criticising her choices.

The man, who sent a message saying that her buying underwears from ‘Victoria Secret’ is not a big deal as there are other places she could shop for underwears.

Victoria Secret underwears are one of the most expensive brands and Uriel was not apologetic to have shopped from the brand.

Afterwards, the man recommended a place where she could shop cheaply and the reality TV star attacked him and dismissed his advice.

See Photo Here: