Supplementary Polls: Melaye Writes INEC To Maintain Status Quo

by Verity Awala

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Dino Melaye has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the electoral body to maintain status quo.

In a letter written on his behalf by his lawyer, Ricky Tarfa & Co and signed by Rilwan I. Idris, Melaye told INEC that there was a pending suit before Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja.

The suit, according to the letter dated November 28, was accompanied by motions for an interim and interlocutory injunction restraining the Commission from proceeding with the supplementary elections of the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye informed INEC that some polling units and wards where the rerun election was canceled were not included in the elections register for the supplementary elections scheduled to hold on November 30.

According to him, a letter he wrote to the electoral body on November 18 to register this complaint was acknowledged but not worked on.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Independent National Electoral Commission
