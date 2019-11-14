Suspected Ritualist Turns To Goat In Ekiti (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of a goat
Photo of a goat

A suspected ritualist has reportedly turned into a goat after being forced to pick up the money she dropped in Oganganmodu area of Ekiti state.

According to reports, she was said to have dropped the money, expecting that some unsuspecting school children passing by would pick it up.

She was then spotted by onlookers who quickly pounced on her and forced her to pick up the money.

Read Also: [Video]: “My husband is a ritualist he used our children for money ritual” – Woman cries out

She was allegedly said to have turned into a goat as soon as she picked up the money.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Ekiti, ritualist
0

You may also like

Kogi Judge Regains Freedom After 34 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

Kaduna Dry Port Will Generate Employment Opportunities – Amaechi

Found Chibok Girls Get Scholarship Award From Osun, Canadian Schools

Co-Owner Of Abuja’s Biggest Amusement Park, Amigo Supermarket Linked To Hezbollah Cell In Nigeria

Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking To Stop Govs, FCT Minister From Maintaining Security Votes

Lalong’s Commissioner-Nominees Inspire Confidence – Ex-Plateau Commissioner

Jang’s NGF To CBN Gov: You’re Not Bigger Than Government

Two Killed As Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Invade Borno

PDP Accuses Edo APC Of Destroying Candidates’ Posters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *