Symbaserothick Shifts Attention To Burnaboy, Dumps Her Love For Dangote

Model Singobile Cummings aka Symbaserothick has revealed she is shifting her love from billionaire Aliko Dangote to singer Burnaboy.

The model, who since she professed her love for Dangote has been ignored by him. Now, Symbaserothick has now made it known that she is lowering the bar by going after Burna Boy.

She shared a picture showing the singer grabbing his crotch and captioned it:

“I think it’s time for breakfast. is anyone hungry?? I love his music #dontyou. #sorrydangote but your always too busy for me or they keep saying I’m too muhh of a thot for you so guess what I need to have something juicy to sit on… I mean fall back on.”

Symbaserothick, Burna
Symbaserothick, Burna

 

