Tacha Accused Of Faking Video Call To Twitter CEO, Jack Dorcey

Recall that Information Nigeria reported on Tuesday, 19th November, that controversial former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, shared a video of her call to the C.E.O of Twitter, Jack Dorcey, wishing him a happy birthday, well report has it that the video was faked.

This was made known by a social media user who claimed that the reality TV star made use of an application known as ‘facerime’ to pull the stunt.

The user then went ahead to create his own video call with the same Jack Dorcey and it seems everybody has since started calling the tech guru since.

Watch the video of the guy’s fake call with Jack Dorcey below: