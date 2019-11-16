Tacha Has Been Turning Down Endorsement Deals – TeeBillz Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
TeeBillz, who is currently managing former 2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha has revealed that she has been turning down a lot of endorsement deals.

This came to fore after a social media user asked Tacha to mention the deals she has snagged in the past weeks seeing as her fellow contestants have been doing just that.

Replying the social media user, TeeBillz stated that Tacha has been turning down deals as she is not here for the hype but for longevity. He added that snagging endorsement deals does not in anyway validate teh value of a brand.

See the exchange below;

 

 

 

