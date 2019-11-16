Tacha Has Turned Down Many Endorsement Deals- Teebillz Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to Teebillz, the manager of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, the reality star has turned down a lot of endorsement deals.

Tacha, TeeBillz
Tacha, TeeBillz

The talent manager made this announcement  while he was announcing a big show for Tacha in Abuja.

When a fan asked him when they will announce Tacha latest endorsement, he revealed that the reality star has turned down many endorsement deals.

He further made it clear that Tacha is not with him for just the hype.

See his post below:

Teebillz
Teebillz’s post
