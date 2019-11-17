Tacha Leaves Fans Drooling In New Video (Watch)

2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha has caused a stir online after her video surfaced on the internet.

The new video saw the reality TV star twerking up a storm while getting ready to go out, a video that has since garnered several views and likes.

Read Also: ‘I Received Death Threats From Tacha’s Fans’ – BBNaija’s Joe Reveals (Video)

This is coming just days after her manager TeeBillz revealed that she has turned down several endorsement deals since leaving the house and is not about the hype but her ability to stay consistent and at the top of the food chain.