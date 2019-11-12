Tacha Shares Breathtaking Photos With Sir Dee

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha and Sir dee
Controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, has taken to her social media page to share some breathtaking photos she had with fellow ex-housemate, Sir Dee, in what clearly shows that their friendship bond is only getting stronger.

Capturing the photo she went on to celebrate Sir Dee as the ideal definition of true friendship.

She wrote:

“Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life and said, I am here for you and proved it🔱 Thank you @sirdee_da you’ve only and only been TRUE💞”

