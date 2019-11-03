Tacha Shares Lovely Message To Celebrate Khafi’s Birthday

Tacha Akide has taken to social media to pen down a heartfelt message to her friend, Khafi who turns 30 today.
Recall that Khafi Kareem and Tacha formed a close bond in the BBNaija house after Gedoni was evicted from reality show and ever since then, they usually spent their time together.
Also Read: Emerging Celebrity Of The Year: Tacha Shows Off Her Stazz Award (Video)
Sharing lovely photos of Khafi on her Twitter account, Tacha wrote;
Happy Birthday Khafi
Super strong, Supernatural, Super Beautiful, Super Hardworking, Super More, I pray God grants you all your heart desires.. LOVE YOU❤️🔱 #khafinated30 #TitansCelebrateKhafi pic.twitter.com/6wy0xx8hEf
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) November 3, 2019