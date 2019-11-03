Tacha Shares Lovely Message To Celebrate Khafi’s Birthday

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tacha Akide has taken to social media to pen down a heartfelt message to her friend, Khafi who turns 30 today.

Tacha and Khafi
Tacha and Khafi

Recall that Khafi Kareem and Tacha formed a close bond in the BBNaija house after Gedoni was evicted from reality show and ever since then, they usually spent their time together.

Also Read: Emerging Celebrity Of The Year: Tacha Shows Off Her Stazz Award (Video)

Sharing lovely photos of Khafi on her Twitter account, Tacha wrote;

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi, Tacha
0

You may also like

Naira Continues Falling; Now $1 To N305

PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

Catholic Priest set to take over community land to build proposed university

CBN Arrests BDC Operators In Desperate Bid To Halt Naira Slide

Buzzing Today: Senator Dino Melaye Drops Debut Single

Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki

Borno State government is responsible for Boko Haram – Goodluck Jonathan

Osun: Five persons confirmed dead in fatal motor accident

F18 military pilot dies, as plane crashes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *