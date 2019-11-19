Tacha Shares Video Of Herself Calling Twitter CEO, Jack Dorcey

Controversial ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has taken to her Instagram page to share the video of her phone call with Jack Dorcey( C.E.O of Twitter) while wishing the business mogul who turns plus one today a happy birthday.

She went on to caption the video; “Happy birthday to one of the greatest minds in the world, thanks to him, we’re able to use this social media platform called @twitter More initiatives to come! Once again Happy birthday Jack!

“By the way, Twitter has to WIN best APP of the year. I’m obsessed.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5DMeeKgH9c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link