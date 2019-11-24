Tacha’s Endorsement Deal With Ciroc Is PR Disaster – Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo seems not to be in the mood of relenting on her attacks on former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha and Kemi Olunloyo

In the past few days, the controversial journalist has constantly criticised the reality star.

In a new development, Olunloyo expressed that Ciroc made a wrong PR decision to partner Tacha.

According to the journalist, the fact that the reality star was disqualified shows she is not worthy to compete with the winner, Mercy for endorsement deals.

See her post below:

