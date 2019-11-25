Tacha’s Fan Attacks Kemi Olunloyo’s Son, Says He Looks Hungry

by Eyitemi Majeed
Social media is currently agog as Tacha‘s fans are currently dragging the son of Kemi Olunloyo, describing him as a hungry fellow.

Trouble started when Tacha’s fan said it is unimaginable that Kemi Olunloyo has children that she is raising.

She further described the controversial journalist as a madwoman.

Reacting to this, her son came out to identify with her, citing that she is not raising them because they are already adults.

The son then described Tacha’s fan as a ‘Nigerian slay prostitute’ and the floodgate opened on him from there.

See their exchange below:

