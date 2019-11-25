Tacha’s Fan Attacks Kemi Olunloyo’s Son, Says He Looks Hungry

Social media is currently agog as Tacha‘s fans are currently dragging the son of Kemi Olunloyo, describing him as a hungry fellow.

Trouble started when Tacha’s fan said it is unimaginable that Kemi Olunloyo has children that she is raising.

She further described the controversial journalist as a madwoman.

Reacting to this, her son came out to identify with her, citing that she is not raising them because they are already adults.

Read Also: Why Tacha’s Fans Need To Celebrate Mercy: Kemi Olunloyo

The son then described Tacha’s fan as a ‘Nigerian slay prostitute’ and the floodgate opened on him from there.

See their exchange below: