Tacha’s Fans Are Not Intelligent, Kemi Olunloyo Strikes Again

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has attacked former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha and her fans again in a new post.

The controversial journalist, in the past few weeks have launched several attacks on the reality star and her fans.

Also Read: Tacha’s Fan Attacks Kemi Olunloyo’s Son, Says He Looks Hungry

Recall that some days ago, she described Tacha’s supporters known as the Titans as slay queens and prostitutes.

Now, the controversial journalist has described the Titans as smart but unintelligent set of people as she advised the reality star to control her fans.

See her post below: