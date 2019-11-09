Tacha’s Fans Tear Sir Dee’s Shirt During Homecoming Party (Video)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, had a homecoming party on Friday in Portharcourt and the event was filled with a mammoth crowd.

The crowd was so much that Sir Dee and other housemates who followed her to her home town were so timid and afraid to step down from the car.

Eventually, they all managed to step down from the car and they were all mobbed by the crowd.

By the time they were released, Sir Dee’s shirt was left in shreds.

Watch the video below: