Tailor Yomi Casual, Wife Welcome Baby In US

by Valerie Oke
Yomi Casual and the newborn baby
Yomi Casual and the newborn baby

Popular Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has taken to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his son with his wife.

Read Also: Hunger Never Beat You; Yomi Casual Reacts As Mike Says He Can;t Go To An Event Without Wife

According to reports, they are said to have welcomed the newborn in a US hospital in the early hours of Monday, 18th November.

He wrote:

Witnessing your birth brought tears to my eyes my blessed son… I waited patiently for this joyful day to come and here you are OLORUNYOMI KENDRICK MAKUN JNR .. we love you son

Tags from the story
yomi casual
0

You may also like

Cynthia Morgan Opens Up On Beef With Davido, Denies Crushing On Him

“My treasure, your heart is my home” VP Yemi Osinbajo tells his wife, Dolapo, as they celebrcelebrate their 28th wedding anniversary

Linda Ikeji Is A Runs Girl For Top Politicians” – Kemi Olunloyo Threatens To Mention Names

Peter Okoye Explodes: I’m Ashamed To Be Called A Nigerian, To Change Nationality

Afrocandy explains how her daughters feel about her ways

Afrocandy explains how her daughters feel about her ways

Tiwa Shows Off Hot Legs On Holiday With Husband

Jim Iyke Visits Okezie Ikpeazu (Photos)

Dakore Akande Responds To Allegations, Says “I Didn’t Get Married For Money”

Nollywood Filmmaker Chinneylove Eze Recounts How God Came Through For Her On Her Planned Movie Premiere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *