Tailor Yomi Casual, Wife Welcome Baby In US

Popular Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has taken to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his son with his wife.

According to reports, they are said to have welcomed the newborn in a US hospital in the early hours of Monday, 18th November.

He wrote:

Witnessing your birth brought tears to my eyes my blessed son… I waited patiently for this joyful day to come and here you are OLORUNYOMI KENDRICK MAKUN JNR .. we love you son