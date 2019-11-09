Tammy Abraham Scores Again As Chelsea Wins

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea forward, Tammy Abraham scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season in Chelsea’s sixth consecutive victory of the season.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

Chelsea recorded a sixth consecutive Premier League win for the first time since their title-winning season of 2016-17 as they moved up to second in the table.

The Blues’ victory over Crystal Palace means they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Tammy Abraham’s 10th league goal of the season and Christian Pulisic’s header ensured the win against a resolute Palace side who barely got out of their own half during the first period.

