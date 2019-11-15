Tanker Explodes In Ogun; Kills Two, Injures Six

by Valerie Oke
Petrol Tanker Explosion
Petrol Tanker Explosion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says two persons have does in a petrol-tanker explosion which occurred at the old toll gate of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, Sango-Ota, Ogun state.

According to the FRSC, the petrol tanker skidded off the road, spilling its content and resulting in an inferno around 12 am on Friday.

Bisi Kazeem, FRSC public education officer, said in a statement that 17 vehicles were involved in the accident while six people sustained injuries.

Kareem explained that, “We have deposited the corpses at the Hospital Morque,” he said.

“Rescue Ops still ongoing. Some casualties still alive with burnt injuries evacuated for medical attention.

Read Also: Tanker Laden With Petrol Catches Fire In Lagos

“Working with all sister agencies to restore normalcy .Traffic have been diverted.

” Alternative routes have been announced using electronic and social media broadcast and posting on traffic platforms for vehicles inward Lagos to go through under the bridge at Sango pending when the obstructions fully cleared.

” For now Men have been deployed to control traffic at toll gate. Vehicle inward Abeokuta are going through Ilo awela Road to emerge at Sango.”

 

Tags from the story
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
0

You may also like

South African Policeman Caught Planting A Gun Inside A Nigerian Man’s Car (Video)

FUNAAB Lecturer Crushes Two Students To Death, Narrowly Escapes Lynching

“I Caught My Husband Sucking My Niece’s Chest, Sleeping With Our Maid”

Power Generation Drops as FG Shuts Kainji Plant

Power Generation Drops as FG Shuts Kainji Plant

Lady in shock after she was not allowed into the Central Bank of Nigeria building because of her short dress

Lady in shock after she was not allowed into the Central Bank of Nigeria building because of her short dress

Nigeria and Morocco sign agreement on regional gas pipeline

Nursery school pupil suffocated to death by school teacher

Eight habits that increase impotence in Man

South Africa Finally Grants Landing Permit To Air Peace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *