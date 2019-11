A petroleum tanker loaded with 33,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, burst into flames at the entrance of Gowon Estate, Ipaja Road, Alimosho, Lagos in the early hours of Monday.

The incident which reportedly occurred at about 6.30 am, saw men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA battling to put out the fire.

There was reportedly no case of casualty.