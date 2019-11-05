Tboss Apologizes To Davido Over Pregnancy Prank

by Temitope Alabi
TBoss
Afro-pop artiste Davido and TBoss

2017 BBNaija housemate TBoss has tendered an apology to singer Davido and his team after she called him out over the ”arrest” of the two ladies that claimed one of them was pregnant for the singer and he had refused to take responsibility.

Reacting to the video initially, Tboss had described the ”arrest” of the girls as primitive.get away with it.

Read Also: Low Budget Toke: Davido Slams Reality Star, TBoss

Davido wasted no time in replying Tboss describing her as a ”Low Budget Toke”.

The new mom has now

taken to social media to tender an apology to the singer saying she did not get the full detail before reacting to the report online.

Tboss, Davido
Tboss, Davido

Watch the video she posted below

Tags from the story
Davido, TBoss
0

You may also like

Corp member murdered in Jos

Check Out Who Kim K’s Daughter Looks Like

NCC Holds Telecoms’ Consumer Awareness Campaign In Jos

‘1 Million Snails Can Not Catch Up To An Antelope’, Oshiomhole Blasts Those Leaving APC

Obasanjo tried to kill me – Ishaya Bamaiyi

Suspect confesses to giving his mother N50,000 from proceeds of his first robbery operation

WAEC to release May/June results on July 19

Housemaid, driver arraigned in Court for stealing jewellery worth N150m

Resident doctors continue strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *