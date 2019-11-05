Tboss Apologizes To Davido Over Pregnancy Prank

2017 BBNaija housemate TBoss has tendered an apology to singer Davido and his team after she called him out over the ”arrest” of the two ladies that claimed one of them was pregnant for the singer and he had refused to take responsibility.

Reacting to the video initially, Tboss had described the ”arrest” of the girls as primitive.get away with it.

Davido wasted no time in replying Tboss describing her as a ”Low Budget Toke”.

The new mom has now

taken to social media to tender an apology to the singer saying she did not get the full detail before reacting to the report online.

Watch the video she posted below