Tboss Shows Her Baby’s Face For The First Time (Photo)

2017 BBnaija housemate Tboss has finally unveiled her baby for the world to see.

The reality TV star and model, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, few weeks ago, took to her IG to share a photo of the baby showing her face.

Tboss, before the birth of the baby, was reported to have been impregnated by senator Dino Melaye. then Ubi Franklin, both of whom she denied ever having anything with and from all indications, she does not look like one who is ready to unveil her baby daddy.