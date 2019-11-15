Tboss Shows Her Baby’s Face For The First Time (Photo)

by Temitope Alabi
Tboss
Tboss

2017 BBnaija housemate Tboss has finally unveiled her baby for the world to see.

The reality TV star and model, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, few weeks ago, took to her IG to share a photo of the baby showing her face.

Read Also: TBoss Reacts As Davido Arrests, Handcuff Ladies Who Pranked Him

Tboss baby
Tboss baby

Tboss, before the birth of the baby, was reported to have been impregnated by senator Dino Melaye. then Ubi Franklin, both of whom she denied ever having anything with and from all indications, she does not look like one who is ready to unveil her baby daddy.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, TBoss, Ubi Franklin
0

You may also like

Ex-IGs will help tackle kidnapping and other crimes in the country – FG

Igbonla Model College: AIG confident kidnapped pupils will return home soon

Asian Bank Appoints Okonjo Iweala To Advisory Panel

dino melaye and smart adeyemi

I Will Defeat Smart Adeyemi Again: Dino Melaye

Man bags three years jail term for raping seven year old girl

Manchester United completes the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea

Welder, Electrician Arrested While Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine At Lagos Airport

Beautician beats her maid to death in Lagos

INEC To Begin Nationwide Voter Registration Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *