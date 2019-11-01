Pregnancy Prank: TBoss Slams Davido For Parading His Accusers In Handcuffs

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tboss, has lambasted popular singer, Davido, for parading the ladies, who accused him of impregnating one of them, in handcuffs.

In an Instagram video, the reality TV star described the act as primitive, and further queried Davido for parading the ladies when he is not a law enforcement agency.

She concluded by saying it is just too sad that the singer would get away with the act.

Watch the video below: