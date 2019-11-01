Pregnancy Prank: TBoss Slams Davido For Parading His Accusers In Handcuffs

by Valerie Oke
Tboss, Davido and the ladies
Tboss, Davido and the ladies

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tboss, has lambasted popular singer, Davido, for parading the ladies, who accused him of impregnating one of them, in handcuffs.

In an Instagram video, the reality TV star described the act as primitive, and further queried Davido for parading the ladies when he is not a law enforcement agency.

Read Also: That Is Not My Baby’s Picture; Ubi Is Just A Friend; Tboss Pens A Lengthy Message to Nigerians

She concluded by saying it is just too sad that the singer would get away with the act.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, TBoss
0

You may also like

KENNETH OKOLIE ATTENDS MAIDEN EDITION & PREMIERES OF THE FILM “3SOME”

How Mercy Johnson Met Her Husband, Odianosen Okojie

J Cole thrill Nigerians with an electrifying performance at the ‘Castle Night Unlocks’ concert (Photos+Video)

VIMBAI Celebrates The African Woman With ‘Woman of the Soil’ Project

Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo Drags Simi Over Naira Marley’s Arrest

Beverly Osu Stuns In New Photos As She Turns 22

Nollywood Actor, Odunlade Adekola Wrote His Final Exams At UNILAG

Video: Andrew Odoe — Have some sympathy (Unofficial music video)

Serena Williams sells her $12m Bel Air mansion and buys a $6.7m new Beverly Hills home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *