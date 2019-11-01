TBoss Slams Davido Over Arrest Of Ladies Who Played Pregnancy Pranks On Him

Reality TV star, Tboss, has spoken against the way Davido paraded the ladies that accused him of impregnating one of them in handcuff.

Speaking in an Instagram live video, she fumed that it is sad that the singer would get away with the way he treated the ladies when he is not an institution that teaches people lessons.

Read Also: Na Belle I Carry, I No Kill Person; Tboss Flaunts Baby Bump (Photos)

However, since Davido shared a video of the two ladies vibing to his new song ‘risky’ by the poolside, many have concluded that the whole drama was just a hoax to promote the new song.

Watch the video below: