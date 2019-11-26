Tell Your Fans To Stop Attacking BamBam: Kemi Olunloyo Tells Cee-C

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has urged reality star, Cee-C to call her fans to order over the constant attack on fellow reality star, BamBam.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

According to the controversial journalist, fans of Cee-C are attacking the newly wed, BamBam over her endorsement deal with Sapphire Scents.

Recall that bad blood has been reported between the reality stars, which allegedly led to Cee-C missing BamBam’s wedding in Dubai.

According to the investigative journalist, Cee-C fans are angry their favourite was not signed by the company.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5UynKrFjmD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

­

