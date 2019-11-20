Teni Sends Invitation To Rude South African Fan To Teach Him A Lesson

Popular Nigerian singer Teniola Apata has asked a rude South African follower to meet her in Cameroon where she is scheduled to perform in the next coming days so that they can meet face to face in order to educate him on what he wasn’t taught at home and school.

It all started after the singer put up Burna Boy‘s photo on her page as he sets to headline a show in South Africa.

The follower then said Burna Boy is not allowed in South Africa without first apologizing for saying he would never set foot on the country again(Burna Boy made the comment following the xenophobic killing of Nigerians living in the country).

Teni in her response said the singer owes nobody an apology adding that South Africa is not for everybody.

See their exchange below:

The follower wrote: He’s not coming here without apologising. Thank you

Teni replied: You are not the owner of south Africa! It is for all of us. Gbogbo wa la jo ni SouthAfrica. He’s not apologizing to iyalaiya anybody

The follower further said: I am the owner of South Africa, the citizen of SA. And yes he’s not welcome to set his foot here. Go argue with gambo

Then Teni invited him; Meet me in Cameroon let’s see one on one, I want to tell you something! Something they didn’t teach you in school or at home.

