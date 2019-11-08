‘The Devila Is Olodo’ – Frank Edwards Shares Testimony (Photo)

Nigerian gospel artiste Frank Edwards has shared a testimony of how the devil failed on an attack on his mother.

Taking to his Instagram, the Award-winning singer shared the story as he also thanked God for coming through for him.

The artiste hinted that he spent the day praising God when the enemy was at war with his mother, not knowing that he was in a battle.

He went further to describe the Devil as an ‘Olodo’ hinting that his family have a strong covering from God.

He wrote: “The Devil is Olodo… Thank you Jesus. I was singing ‘If Not For You’ all through yesterday. I didn’t know I was singing my victory ahead.”

See His Post Here: