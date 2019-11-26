The gods Weep Anytime Bobrisky Bends To Urinate Like A Girl: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, says Bobrisky makes ‘the gods’ weep whenever he bends down to urinate like a girl.

The Nollywood actor further slammed the crossdresser for taking sides with Tonto Dikeh as she fights dirty with Stella Dimokokurkus.

He wrote:

“@bobrisky222 You make the gods weep any time you bend down to urinate like a girl, that will never make you beautiful as Mercy… 🤣🤣#Bobrisky, when two original female genders like Stella and their radical for Jesus is talking, should a DEMONIC ambassador put his or her kettle mouth? 🤷‍♂️They lie to you when they said if you bend down to urinate like a #girl, you will find your missing gender, ✈️#congrats, you just made the gods weep. 😭So because you want to participate in the spiritual Miss #Nigeria Demonic Pageant, 👿you now think you will look more #beautiful than #Mercy, 🙄why do you like using the anus to imagine.”