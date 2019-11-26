The gods Weep Anytime Bobrisky Bends To Urinate Like A Girl: Nollywood Actor

by Eyitemi Majeed
Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, says Bobrisky makes ‘the gods’ weep whenever he bends down to urinate like a girl.

The Nollywood actor further slammed the crossdresser for taking sides with Tonto Dikeh as she fights dirty with Stella Dimokokurkus.

Read Also: Top Billionaires In US Are Transgenders: Bobrisky

He wrote:

“@bobrisky222 You make the gods weep any time you bend down to urinate like a girl, that will never make you beautiful as Mercy… 🤣🤣#Bobrisky, when two original female genders like Stella and their radical for Jesus is talking, should a DEMONIC ambassador put his or her kettle mouth? 🤷‍♂️They lie to you when they said if you bend down to urinate like a #girl, you will find your missing gender, ✈️#congrats, you just made the gods weep. 😭So because you want to participate in the spiritual Miss #Nigeria Demonic Pageant, 👿you now think you will look more #beautiful than #Mercy, 🙄why do you like using the anus to imagine.”

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Uche Maduagwu
0

You may also like

Zlatan

Zlatan Ibile Insults Tacha

Oba of Lagos says Lagos is not part of Yoruba land

Fayose accuses FG of planning to increase fuel price

Buhari meets with Saraki and Dogara

English FA suspends Oumar Niasse for diving

Mugabe Makes First Public Appearance Since Military Takeover

Cameroonian journalists jailed for 10 years for allegiance with Boko Haram

Photos: Patience and Goodluck Jonathan attend ex-VP Alex Ekwueme’s burial in Anambra

What God showed me about the forthcoming 2019 elections – Prophet Omoto Fufeyin (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *