The Kind Of Mother-In-Law I Will Be: Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on the kind of mother-in-law she plans to be.

In a post shared on her IG page, the mom two wrote; “Future wifey don’t worry about the pecks darling, you’re going to have the most amazing mother-in-law ever,”

The actress was recently on the news when she advised her colleagues against patronising bloggers.

According to her;

“What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves?

“Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous dms just to tarnish people’s image…..

“I have walked in that shoe and I know how badly it hurts…. karma is a bitter truth…. live and let’s live.

“Yorubas will say “BI OJU BA NSE IPIN, OJU NI A FI N HAN…. easy peeps, easy!!!”