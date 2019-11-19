There Is No Chicken At Chicken Republic – Funke Akindele Laments

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has taken to social media to bemoan the situation of things in popular eatery, Chicken Republic.

According to the mom of two, she had gone into one its branches in Ajah and was told there is no chicken.

Read Also: ‘Stay In Your Lane’ – Funke Akindele Tells Fans (Photo)

“Just entered #chickenrepublic at sangotedo and alas they said no chicken

“Ko Ye mi! I don’t get it… a chicken place wey no get chicken and this hunger wey Dey my body tie wrapper o!!! #somebodyhelp””

Her post has since been responded to by the eatery promising that they will make chicken available at the branch.