There Is No Chicken At Chicken Republic – Funke Akindele Laments

by Temitope Alabi
Actress Funke Akindele
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has taken to social media to bemoan the situation of things in popular eatery, Chicken Republic.

According to the mom of two, she had gone into one its branches in Ajah and was told there is no chicken.

“Just entered #chickenrepublic at sangotedo and alas they said no chicken

“Ko Ye mi! I don’t get it… a chicken place wey no get chicken and this hunger wey Dey my body tie wrapper o!!! #somebodyhelp””

Her post has since been responded to by the eatery promising that they will make chicken available at the branch.

