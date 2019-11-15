There Is Nothing Wrong In Having Arabic On Army Logo: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former presidential aide and popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has stated that there is nothing wrong in the Arabic language seen on the symbol of the Nigerian military.

Reno Omokri
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri

Reno disclosed this after a Twitter user complained about the use of Arabic on the logo of the Nigerian Army.

The popular critic pointed out that he has no problem with the Arabic language written on the Nigeria military symbol. Citing that the military of the country was developed in the North.

